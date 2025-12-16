Maryland House elects Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk as Speaker

The Maryland House of Delegates elected Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk as the next speaker during a special legislative session Tuesday.

Peña-Melnyk will replace former Speaker Adrienne Jones, who stepped down on Dec. 4.

"Former Speaker Adrienne Jones leaves big shoes to fill. But I have complete confidence that Joseline Peña-Melnyk will carry forward-and build on-Speaker Jones' profound legacy of leadership, while also building a legacy of her own," Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement.

During the special session Tuesday, lawmakers are also expected to discuss legislation that was vetoed by Gov. Moore during the 2025 General Assembly session. The 2026 session begins on Jan. 14, 2026.

Who is Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk

Democrat Peña-Melnyk has been a member of the State House of Delegates since 2007, representing Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties.

She has supported legislation to increase the minimum wage in Maryland, expand opportunities for minority-owned businesses and strengthen education programs.

She currently serves as Chair of the state House Health and Government Operations Committee.

Peña-Melnyk was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up in New York, according to the state website. She is the first Afro-Latina speaker in Maryland history.

She was the first in her family to attend college, according to her website.

Between 1997 and 1999, Peña-Melnyk worked as Assistant U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., and she served on the College Park City Council for two terms before being elected to the House of Delegates.

Peña-Melnyk has also been an outspoken immigration advocate. She served on the board of CASA de Maryland, an organization that focuses on immigration issues.

Maryland leaders react

Gov. Moore celebrated Peña-Melnyk's election as Speaker of the House, saying in a statement, "Joseline Peña-Melnyk is a fighter-someone who doesn't just believe in the dignity of all Marylanders, but who actively channels that belief into action."

Comptroller Brooke Lierman also congratulated Peña-Melnyk, calling her "a champion for Marylanders, a relentless representative for her constituents, and a consensus-builder among her colleagues."

"During her tenure in the House of Delegates, Delegate Joseline Peña-Melnyk has addressed some of the state's most complex issues, including reproductive rights, assisted outpatient treatment, and promoting health equity for all Maryland communities," Lierman said in a statement.