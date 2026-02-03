Maryland lawmakers react after House approved new congressional map

Maryland lawmakers on both sides of the aisle reacted after the Maryland House approved a congressional redistricting map on Monday evening.

The redistricting map would redraw District 1 to expand across the Chesapeake Bay, including parts of Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

Maryland is the latest of several states to do so, following President Trump's call on Texas Republicans to find more congressional seats ahead of the 2026 election.

"Democracy is under attack, and Maryland must respond," said House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk. "Under the legislation, a new congressional map will take effect immediately, and the use of the map in future elections will be determined by the voters in a ballot measure this November."

The decision to redraw the map comes after Gov. Wes Moore assembled the Redistricting Advisory Commission in November 2025.

Moore said his goal is to represent the will of the people and protect the representation of historically underrepresented communities.

Maryland joins several other states in redrawing congressional maps in a way that could impact who controls Congress after the mid-term election.

The bill will now go to the Senate for a vote.

Backing the redistricting map

Delegates CT Wilson and David Moon, who co-sponsored the bill, say it's necessary to address this with urgency.

"It was never the intent to make them truly all Democrats. We want moderates; we changed the maps to make them much more competitive," Del. Wilson said.

In a statement after Monday's vote, Gov. Moore said, "The House took an important step to strengthen our democracy and ensure Maryland's representation reflects the will of the people."

Opposing the redistricting map

However, opponents, like House minority leader Jason Buckel, argue the exact opposite, calling the bill, "a blatant attempt at partisan gerrymandering."

"They're perfectly willing to basically eliminate all representation and all voices of anyone in the state except Democrats," Del. Buckel said. "They don't want Republicans or Independents to really have a fair chance to be part of our congressional delegation."

Buckel is calling on Democratic Senate President Bill Ferguson, who has been openly critical of redistricting, to uphold his stance.

"You're going to have to take him at his word, to see that it doesn't get done," Buckel said. "If something happens and changes, and the bill does pass and become law, there's no doubt that there's going to be an abundance of litigation about it, and it's all going to wind up in the Maryland Supreme Court."