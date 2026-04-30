Union leaders demand urgent action after 2 Maryland highway workers killed days apart

One of the largest unions representing state, county and city workers is calling for immediate action after two Maryland highway workers were killed in separate incidents within the past week.

Leaders of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) criticized the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), noting the deaths occurred just days after the agency promoted National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The deaths intensified concerns among workers about safety conditions on the job.

"One false move and that's it," Chris Cain said. "How many more of us, or me or my coworkers, have to die for something to really be done?"

MDOT sent WJZ a statement that reads in part, "Secretary Thomson appreciated the opportunity to engage with AFSCME leadership again and to extend her condolences to the colleagues of Mr. Dempsey and Mr. Patel. Secretary Thomson first met with AFSCME leadership in February and reaffirmed the department's commitment to ensuring every road worker makes it home."

Highway worker deaths

Authorities said Robert Dempsey, an Ellicott City resident, was killed while setting up traffic cones in Prince George's County.

In a separate incident, Dipak Patel was killed in Somerset County when a driver crashed into his work vehicle while he was inside.

Union leaders said they recently met with Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thompson to press for changes.

"Our message is clear: There can be no more excuses, no more delays," said Patrick Moran, AFSCME Maryland Council 3 President. "We need action. We need work. We need to save lives."

In a statement, MDOT said Thompson "appreciated the opportunity to engage with AFSCME leadership" and extended condolences to the victims' colleagues.

The department also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring road worker safety.

The recent deaths echo a 2023 tragedy in which six state highway workers were killed in a double crash along the Baltimore Beltway in Woodlawn.

Two people were convicted in that case. A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report later identified multiple safety lapses.

Move Over law in Maryland

Maryland expanded its "move over" law in 2022, requiring drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching stopped vehicles with hazard lights or warning signals.

However, union leaders argue that more needs to be done, including improved in-person training, clearer signage, and better equipment.

"We can put up barriers and roadblocks, but there needs to be accountability," said Cain. "There needs to be clear 'move over' signs. There aren't any excuses. We need better training and better equipment."

According to MDOT data, work zone crashes, deaths, and injuries decreased in 2025.

Union officials said those numbers underscore that progress is possible but insist more immediate steps are needed to prevent further fatalities.