Maryland highway crews prepare roads for winter weather impacts

The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) says crews have started pre-treating the roads ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

The storm could bring with it a mixed bag of precipitation, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain, making road conditions dangerous.

Prepping the state roads

The warmer temperatures on Thursday and Friday are helpful to road crews, who can use brine to prep the roads and highways. The state says it cannot use brine when the temperatures dip below 20 degrees. In colder temperatures, road crews will switch to liquid magnesium treatment.

"We're evaluating some roads today because we did have that little snowstorm last weekend, and there could be enough residual salt on the road, which acts as an anti-icing property," said Charlie Gischlar, the deputy communications director for the SHA.

SHA says more than 2,000 pieces of equipment will be working on the more than 5,000 miles of roads the state is responsible for clearing.

During the storm, it will be a priority to keep the roads clear for first responders, according to Gischlar.

"We have to keep lanes open for them at least," Gischlar said. "If we start getting two to three inches an hour, I don't know what it's going to do yet. The forecast is still sort of uncertain."

Be prepared if you must drive

The State Highway Administration asks drivers to try to stay home, if possible, but if they have to go out, make sure their car is prepared.

"You got good tires, all your lighting systems are all working, there are no burned-out bulbs. You have good windshield wiper fluids and a full tank of gas," Gischlar said. "Clear your vehicle completely off, not just the window surfaces, the hood and the roof, because that could become a projectile in the days ahead, especially with bitter cold temperatures coming up."

If you get stuck while driving, SHA says dial #77 to get roadside help.

"If somebody is in a bad situation, get as far off the road as you possibly can, activate the four-way hazards," Gischlar said. "Stay inside your vehicle, dial #77. That'll get you to the closest state police barracks. They're our partners. They'll get a hold of us, and we can come help you out, or [dial] 911."

If you plan on driving during the storm, use the SHA website to check road conditions and the timing of the next plow. It takes about 30 to 45 minutes for a driver to complete their route.

Snow plows are preparing for the winter weather

Private plows are also stocking up before the storm.

Keith Vendouren, a facilities manager for Catholic Charities, said he is stocking up not only to keep people inside safe but also to plow.

"It is tough. I mean, we're out there all day long, just like the road plow guys, and it's a tough job," Vendouren said. "We're hoping that most of the staff will stay home and work from home."

Shoppers prepare for snow, ice

Lowes in Lutherville-Timonium was busy on Thursday as people stocked up on ice melt, firewood, space heaters and more. One shopper told WJZ the store was out of ice melt.

"Seems to be a lot of people buying ice melt. It's very heavy, but we don't know what to expect. So just preparing a little bit," said Linda Seidel, an Owings Mills resident.

Shoppers said they will prepare and wait to see the conditions in their neighborhood.

"I keep kind of wondering if we're just going to end up getting two inches and everybody's going to go, man, we should have known this," said Alex Ball, a Towson resident. "It's still up in the air, but as long as you're prepared, it's kind of fun to know that we're going to get something big."