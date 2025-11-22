Baltimore County man leads police on wild high speed chase with children in car

A Baltimore County man has been arrested following a wild high-speed chase that began in Frederick County and ended in Montgomery County on Friday.

According to police, Cory Thomas Burkhardt, 37, of Idylewood, led deputies on a reckless multi-jurisdictional pursuit, endangering countless civilians, including his own children.

The chase

The incident began at 4:00 p.m. after a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy witnessed a car driving recklessly while traveling southbound on U.S. Route 15 near Rosemont Avenue.

Before police could pull the vehicle over, the driver of the car crossed the median, entering the opposite side of the highway, posing an immediate threat to drivers traveling the opposite way on northbound Route 15.

As Burkhardt continued to flee, he attempted to hit Sheriff's Office vehicles and deputies several times, making it difficult for officers to successfully apprehend him without causing harm to unrelated persons.

Officers deployed spike strips twice, yet Burkhardt was able to evade law enforcement, entering the southbound I-270 while traveling into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes.

The vehicle pursuit finally ended when an officer near the Clarksburg exit of I-270 forced Burkhardt's vehicle into a guardrail.

Once stopped, Burkhardt refused to exit his vehicle, but deputies were able to get Burkhardt out using non-lethal weapons.

Struggle continues

Three young children were with Burkhardt during the incident, with two of them, ages eight and 12, exiting the vehicle first.

Burkhardt exited the vehicle last, carrying a two-year-old child.

The 37-year-old then tried to flee on foot with the child, acting as if he was armed, but officers were able to arrest him using a taser while safely securing the two-year-old.

The struggle continued as he attempted to disarm a deputy while being arrested, which prompted additional non-lethal force, police said.

He was then taken into custody.

While deputies were securing charges against him, Burkhardt was transported to Frederick Health Hospital for an emergency evaluation.

During this transition, before police could complete the charges, Burkhardt forced his way out of the hospital and fled on foot.

Police apprehended him again, delivering him back to the hospital for an evaluation.

The charges

No serious injuries were brought upon any deputies, children, or members of the public, according to police.

Burkhardt is now facing the following charges:

Two counts of First-Degree Assault

Four counts of Second-Degree Assault

Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer

Attempt by Driver to Elude a Uniformed Police Officer by Failing to Stop

Attempt by Driver to Elude Police in an Official Police Vehicle by Failing to Stop

Reckless Driving

Negligent Driving a Vehicle in a Careless and Imprudent Manner Endangering Property, Life, and Person

Failure to Drive on the Right-Hand Roadway of a Divided Highway

Driving on the Median Strip of a Divided Highway

Police did not give a reason as to why Burkhardt led the chase.