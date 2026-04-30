Maryland high school forfeits softball game after alleged "inappropriate actions" toward Black player

The varsity softball team for Chesapeake High School in Maryland was forced to forfeit two games after what Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) officials described as "inappropriate actions" directed at a Black player during a game last week.

The alleged incident occurred during a game at Crofton High School and was captured on a livestream. In a portion of that video, players can be heard making monkey animal noises while a Black student was pitching for Crofton.

Following the incident, Chesapeake High was forced to forfeit the games due to a lack of eligible players following disciplinary actions, according to AACPS spokesperson Bob Mosier.

Mosier said he could not discuss specific disciplinary actions or which students were deemed ineligible, but confirmed the school took immediate action after the game.

"The situation arose from a recent in-game incident in which student-athletes engaged in inappropriate actions that do not align with our Athletics Department's goals of respect and sportsmanship," Mosier said in a statement. "The school acted swiftly and took appropriate action in the wake of the incident."

He added that the district is committed to maintaining an inclusive environment for all students.

"We stand firm in the belief that we can be a school district in which every student — regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status or any other characteristic — can have a sense of belonging," Mosier said. "However, that can only be true when we properly address instances in which actions run counter to that belief."

Chesapeake forfeited its home conference game against Northeast on Monday and is also set to forfeit its game against South River.