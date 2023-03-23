Maryland has had dramatic increase in anti-semitic incidents, report shows

BALTIMORE - Maryland is seeing an alarming increase in hate crimes against the Jewish community, according to the Anti-defamation League, which tracks anti-semitic incidents each year.

The Anti-defamation League, which put out its 2022 report Thursday, says Maryland has seen a 98 percent increase in anti-semitic incidents from 2021 to 2022.

Maryland now has the 10th highest number of reported incidents in the country, the report states.

There were 3,697 reports of hate crimes against Jewish people across the United States in 2022, according to ADL.

ADL members said this is the highest number of incidents they've recorded since they started tracking data.

"This is the third time in the past five years that the year, in total, has been the highest number ever recorded," said Allison Padilla-Goodman.

Data from the ADL shows Maryland had 109 incidents in 2022, which is a dramatic increase from the previous year.

Last month, WJZ spoke with Howard Libit, Executive Director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, after anti-semitic flyers were found in a Parkville neighborhood.

WJZ then reached out to Libit after the ADL report was released.

"Obviously, it's really troubling," Libit said. "It's not really a surprise. I think we all know that there are, there's increasing anti-semitism and unfortunately increasing hate against a lot of the familiar targets."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke out about the ADL report.

He said "hate has no place in the state."