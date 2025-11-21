Life-saving whole blood program launched in Harford County for patients in transit to hospitals

Harford County launched a life-saving whole blood program that could increase the chances of survival for patients suffering from substantial blood loss.

The new program allows patients with trauma or internal bleeding to receive a whole blood transfusion before they get to a hospital.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a whole blood transfusion is the preferred method for resuscitation for severe traumatic hemorrhaging, as it contains all the elements of blood that are necessary to deliver oxygen. Whole blood is collected from donors at a blood bank and can be stored in a refrigerator for up to 35 days.

Data shows patients who receive whole blood before going into cardiac arrest from blood loss have a 90% to 100% survivability rate, the county said.

A study in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons found that whole blood increased a 30-day survival rate by 60% and lowered the need for blood products by 7%.

Patients who need whole blood transfusions in Harford County are given O-positive, which contains all the needed components, like red blood cells to carry oxygen and plasma and platelets to promote clotting. Antibodies have been removed from the blood to reduce the chances of a reaction and allow medics to give blood to anyone with any blood type.

According to the county, the whole blood is kept on hand and replenished as it is used. The unused blood is returned to Sianai Hospital of Baltimore, where it is used in the trauma center or separated for components.

Since the program was implemented in September, paramedics in Harford County have administered whole blood four times to patients in critical condition.