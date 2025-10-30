Man killed, 2 people injured after 3 separate shootings in Southeast Baltimore Wednesday

A man died, and two other people were injured in three separate shootings that occurred in Southeast Baltimore on Wednesday, Oct. 28, according to police.

Officers responded to a hospital around 10 p.m. after a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment.

Police arrived to find a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The location where the shooting took place is unknown, according to officers.

Another shooting took place in the 300 block of N Conkling Street around 10:22 p.m., where police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died on the scene, officers said.

Around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of North Curley Street for a reported shooting.

Once on the scene, they found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Crime in Baltimore

Despite the surge in violent crime on Wednesday, the city continues to see a historic decline in fatal and non-fatal shootings.

In 2024, Baltimore recorded 2,743 victims of gun violence, down 21% from 3,477 in 2023, according to WJZ's Gun Violence Tracker.

As of October 28, the city reported 2,178 gun violence victims in the past 12 months.

In early October, the mayor's office reported that homicides and non-fatal shootings had declined by 50% since 2023.