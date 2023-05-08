Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to sign bills into law focused on economic development, transportation

Gov. Wes Moore to sign four more Maryland bills into law on economic development

BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore on Monday will sign nearly 200 Maryland bills into law focused on economic development, state and local taxes, Maryland's natural resources, transportation and agriculture, his office said.

Among the bills to be signed is the "Innovation Economy Infrastructure Act," which sets up a pilot program to provide grants for new technology projects.

Another one is the "Access to Banking Act" which creates a fund to find ways to help people with lower incomes get banking services.

Another bill, the Film Production Activity Income Tax Credit" updates laws on tax credits for film and TV productions.

The governor will sign off on the bills at noon in a signing ceremony at the State House in Annapolis.