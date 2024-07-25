Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says Biden decision "hit me pretty hard," explains support for VP Harris

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore reiterated in an exclusive interview with CBS News Baltimore that he has no intention of leaving his current role to join likely Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris's cabinet.

Moore, who has been in the national conversation since President Biden announced he would not seek reelection, said he loves the direction Maryland is headed.

"I love my job. I love being the governor of Maryland," Moore said. "I love where Maryland is and where it's going."

Moore addressed Mr. Biden's decision to end his 2024 campaign, being a supporter of Harris's presidential campaign and being referred to in vice president discussions.

How Moore learned of Biden's decision

Gov. Wes Moore was in Annapolis when he received a phone call and learned President Biden would not be running for a second term.

Maryland's Democratic leader said the news hit him pretty hard.

"It hit me pretty hard because I have a deep level of respect for who Joe Biden the man is," Moore said. "He really is a man of integrity and he's a man of honor. I know he has been a great partner to the state of Maryland and he's been a great partner to me as a governor."

Moore cited Biden's partnership following the collapse of Baltimore's Key Bridge and push for federal funding for a replacement bridge as a big moment for the state. Biden said in April, "My vow is that we will not rest...until the cement has dried on the entirety of a new bridge."

Moore said he supports Mr. Biden's decision to dropout of the 2024 presidential race.

"While I deeply appreciate his service and deeply appreciate everything he has done for the people of this country, I knew that if he felt this was the right decision for him then it was the right decision for the country," Moore said.

"We heard pretty quickly"

Not long after Mr. Biden dropped out of the race, Gov. Moore's name was floated as a possible vice president contender on the Democratic ticket.

"We heard pretty quickly. I really appreciate it because it means people are paying attention to what's happening in Maryland," Moore said.

Moore announced his endorsement of Harris Monday morning.

"I think she is the right candidate," Moore told CBS News Baltimore. "I think she offers the right vision. I will support her in any way that I can."

Moore said he spoke at length with the president and vice president on the day of the announcement.

"I love our state"

Moore told CBS News Baltimore that he made it clear that he won't be vice president, nor will he join Harris's cabinet.

He said he will be campaigning for Harris and will be a co-chair on the Harris campaign.

"I want to support her in her leadership in any way that I can," Moore said. "I have been very clear to them that I think we are pretty useful here in Maryland. We are doing a good job here in Maryland and I love this work. I love our state. I love our people."

"This is going to be Maryland's decade"

Moore is the third most popular governor in the United States when it comes to approval ratings, at 65%, according to a new survey by Morning Consult.

"I'm humbled that the people of our state are excited about where we are going and are excited about the leadership that the Moore-(Lt. Gov. Aruna) Miller Administration is bringing."

Moore said that when all is said and done, Maryland will be revered.

"When I say this is going to be Maryland's decade, I mean that, and we have receipts to show that this is going to be Maryland's decade," Moore said. "I'm excited to be Maryland's leader as we continue to push forward and accomplish all the things I know we can accomplish."

Touting achievements

Moore gained national attention as he led the state's response to the deadly Key Bridge collapse. He has also been influential in securing the Baltimore Orioles' agreement to remain at Camden Yards, pardoning more than 175,000 marijuana convictions and overseeing the legalization of recreational marijuana, and protecting gender-affirming healthcare through executive order.

"Even when tragedy hit, our state, when people told me it could take up to a year for the Port of Baltimore to be reopened and for the federal channel to be reopened, I said, 'absolutely not,'" Moore said. "We led an effort that had 24/7 operations that were taking place. What people told us would take 11 months, it took 11 weeks."

Moore continued to tout the decline in the state's unemployment rate and Baltimore City's decrease in violent crimes and murders.

"For eight straight years, the homicide rate more than doubled in Baltimore City, with 300-plus," Moore said. Now, the state of Maryland is having the fastest drop in violent crimes and homicide rates than anywhere in the country. The last time you had homicide rates this low in Baltimore City, I wasn't born yet."