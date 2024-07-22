Maryland Governor Wes Moore says he will not run for Vice President: "I love my job."

BALTIMORE -- Despite speculation, Maryland Governor Wes Moore says he will not run for the Democratic Vice President nomination.

Moore spoke Monday afternoon following Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race.

Vice President Kamala Harris has stepped up to run for the Democratic presidential nomination and is gaining support.

"I have expressed that I love my job and I have no intention of leaving. I think that where she goes is going to be a very personal decision for her, I think she's going to have wonderful options to be able to consider," Moore said. "I want to stay as the Governor of Maryland, I love the momentum we are seeing right now in the state of Maryland. I want to be the leader that helps to continue pushing forward that momentum. My decision to stay in Maryland, is because I still have work to do."

Gov. Moore says he is “not interested” in the Vice President nomination. He says he loves his job and the work is not done. @wjz pic.twitter.com/LMY3Zdwrpb — Tara Lynch (@thetaralynch) July 22, 2024

Moore announced his endorsement of Harris Monday morning, and said he spoke with the Vice President at length on Sunday. He says he supports Harris because of her actions.

Joe Biden, the Maryland Democratic National Convention delegates, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, have also announced they will be endorsing Harris.