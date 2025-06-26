Maryland Gov. Moore announces plan to redevelop State Center Complex in Baltimore City

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced a plan to redevelop the State Center complex in Baltimore City.

The governor's office called the plan a "transit-oriented concept" that includes new housing, retail, and green space strategically situated between the State Center Metro Subway station and the Cultural Center Light Rail station.

"This next chapter for State Center will expand our mission to create jobs, build housing that's affordable, and create new pathways to work, wages, and wealth in all corners of the state," Moore said.

Background on the development project

In November 2024, Maryland's Board of Public Works approved a $58.5 million settlement to resolve litigation over Baltimore's State Center development project.

The settlement came after nearly two decades of delays.

The settlement stems from a dispute that began in 2006 when former Maryland Governor Bob Ehrlich's administration proposed redeveloping the State Center through a public-private partnership.

Under that partnership, the state would have granted long-term leases or dispositions of property to a private developer, which would have redeveloped the area in phases.

A developer was selected, but the project stalled due to lawsuits, and former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's administration canceled it in 2016, leading to additional litigation.

Maryland prepares for renovations

On June 6, the governor's office announced it was closing nine government-owned office buildings and relocating employees who worked in them.

Among those buildings was the State Center complex.

A new agreement between the Maryland Department of General Services, the Maryland Department of Transportation, and the Maryland Economic Development Corporation has issued a Request for Proposals to retain a consultant team.

The consultant will evaluate the most effective strategy for bringing the State Center site to market and securing a development partner.

The deadline to submit proposals is August 7 at 3 p.m. The selected consultant is expected to be announced later this fall.

Renovation to fit with Baltimore City's development goals

The governor's office said the redevelopment project will fit with the city's broader planning goals.

The redevelopment plan will be coordinated with the City-State Workgroup, which includes leaders from both state and city departments. It builds on the State Center Vision and Market Study, a community-based framework approved by Baltimore City's Planning Commission which outlines the vision for the new complex.

The plan describes the State Center as an important transportation hub that needs to scale with urban growth.

The planning commission plans to build diverse housing, commercial, and office spaces.

"This project represents far more than just the redevelopment of old office buildings — it's a long-overdue investment in the future of this community," Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said. "For years, residents have waited to see meaningful progress here, and this redevelopment will deliver critical opportunities for housing, workforce development, transit access, and neighborhood revitalization."