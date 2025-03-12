Maryland voters asked about Gov. Moore, President Trump's approval in new Gonzales Poll

Gov. Wes Moore's job approval among Maryland voters has dropped since the legislation session started in January, while those same voters disapprove of President Donald Trump's performance, according to the newest Gonzales Poll.

The Gonzales Poll was conducted between March 5 through March 9. The poll questioned 804 registered voters in Maryland, who indicated they are likely to vote in the next election.

The margin of error (MOE), per accepted statistical standards, is a range of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, according to the Gonzales Poll. The poll also points out that if the entire population was surveyed, there is a 95% probability that the true numbers would fall within this range.

Maryland voters were also asked about the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, levels of concern over electric bill rates and funding for state education.

Gov. Wes Moore's approval

The majority of Maryland voters surveyed still approve of Gov. Moore's job, but the 55% approval rating is down from the 61% approval rating in the previous Gonzales Poll.

The poll also reveals that 36% percent of the voters disapprove of Moore's actions, up from 28%.

"Maryland Governor Wes Moore's job approval among voters has dropped visibly since the beginning of the legislative session two months ago," the Gonzales Poll reads.

The poll shows that 83% of the Democrats polled approve of Moore's job, but his rating has taken a hit from the independents.

"Things have taken a turn for the worse, however, with independents, among whom he's now underwater - 34% approve of the job Governor Moore is doing and 42% disapprove," the Gonzales Poll says. "In our January poll, 53% of independents approved "

President Trump's approval

President Donald Trump has received a 62% disapproval rating from those polled in blue Maryland. The poll reveals that 36% of those surveyed approve of Mr. Trump.

About 84% of Republicans surveyed gave their approval, while 87% of the Democrats don't approve.

Do you approve of DOGE?

More than 65% feel Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which has been used to cut federal jobs and trim the nation's deficit, doesn't feel favorable of the job.

However, 36% approve of what DOGE is doing.

"Seldom do we see numbers that leave a look of astonishment on our face akin to a child's on Christmas morning, but such occurred herein…98% of those who strongly disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing also strongly disapprove of the job Elon Musk is doing as head of DOGE," according to the Gonzales Poll.

Is the state heading in the right direction?

Fifty percent of Maryland voters believe the state is headed in the wrong direction, while 41% say we are headed in the right direction.

Additionally, only 42% rate economic conditions for them and their family as "excellent" (5%) or "pretty good" (37%), while 58% rate economic conditions as "only fair" (40%) or "poor" (18%).

Would you pay more for education?

Maryland lawmakers are working on a budget that aims to trim funding from the $3 billion deficit.

Voters were asked if they supported increasing their state and local taxes to ensure that the state-mandated $10 billion is spent on public education over the next three years. Overall, 50% opposed the motion and 45% supported an increase in taxes for education.

Rate the economy

Only 5% of Marylanders surveyed rate the economic conditions for their family as excellent, 37% rate conditions as pretty good, 40% view them as fair, and 18% say economic conditions today are poor.

Electric bill concerns

The Gonzales Poll says 57% of the voters claim their electric bill is much higher than it was a year ago, while 19% say their electric bill is somewhat higher than it was a year ago, and 19% say it is about the same.

According to the poll, 78% are either very concerned or somewhat concerned about their monthly electric bill, while only 21% say they are not concerned.

"Hitting real close to home and further disheartening Marylanders is their monthly electric bill," the Gonzales Poll says.

Locally, Baltimore's City Council is pushing the Public Service Commission (PSC) to stop BGE's planned 2026 utility rate hikes.

The Public Service Commission, which regulates BGE at the state level, approved these proposed multi-year delivery rate hikes in 2023.

BGE increased their rates on Jan. 1. The utility company increased the average gas bill by 9% and the electric bill by 7%.