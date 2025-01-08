Bills to look out for as the Maryland General Assembly begins its 2025 legislative session

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland General Assembly will begin the 2025 legislative session on Wednesday afternoon as the state faces a $2.7 billion budget deficit.

In preparation, state leaders have started sharing their priorities for the session.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shared a list of his administration's legislative priorities, saying the 2025 session "will be crucial to building on the progress the City of Baltimore made" during his term.

"This year's focus in the General Assembly will undoubtedly be impacted by the sizeable budget deficit facing the state, but I know that when we work together, we can accomplish our goals and still deliver for the residents of Baltimore," Mayor Scott said.

According to his list, the mayor plans to prioritize several local and statewide bills, including one that would require the state to set aside 2% of the existing 6% sales tax generated in Baltimore City as part of a strategy to reduce vacant housing.

Half of the estimated $142 million would fund a portion of the strategy and the other half would be used for property tax rebates of about $1,000 for each homeowner in the city.

Another local bill on the mayor's list would remove a June 30, 2026, expiration date for the speed camera program on I-83 and allow the city to relocate the cameras. The mayor also plans to push a bill that would establish an authority to oversee the Baltimore Convention Center.

According to the list, Mayor Scott will also prioritize a statewide bill that would increase the maximum civil penalty from $1,000 to $10,000. The city would use this to increase the penalty for illegal dumping.

Another statewide bill on the list would allow six overdose prevention centers to be established in Maryland as Baltimore City has grappled with the issue.

Mayor Scott's administration also supports the following local bills:

Extension of Highway User Revenue Increased Share: This would make a State Highway User Revenue increase permanent after Fiscal Year (FY) 2027.

Modernization of Language for Baltimore City's Syringe Services Program: This would update a 30-year-old statute that established the city's first syringe services program.

Expansion of Access to Orioles 50/50 Raffle

Baltimore City - Stop Sign Monitoring Systems — Authorization

Administration Bill — Baltimore City — Assault of Special Enforcement Officers — Penalties

Immobilization and Towing of Noncompliant Out-of-State Vehicles

Administration Bill — Motor Vehicle Administration Records — Access to Digital Photographic Images and Signatures — Baltimore City Agencies

Cellphone use in Maryland schools

On Tuesday, Maryland Delegate Adrian Boafo (D-23) said he is sponsoring legislation that would prevent students from using their cell phones while in school.

"Experience and data have shown that it is simply becoming impossible to offer such personal enrichment when students are glued to their phones all day," Del. Boafo said.

Student phone use has been a hot topic in Maryland as of late, especially after an executive order in Virginia established a statewide ban on Jan. 1, 2025, requiring students to turn their phones off and keep them stored all day - including during lunch.

Boafo's Maryland Phone-Free Schools Act would take effect during the 2026-27 school year and would prohibit phone use during class periods with exceptions for educational purposes, student health and emergencies.

"Eight states have adopted policies that either ban or significantly restrict the use of cellphones in the classroom," Del. Boafo said in a statement. "Ten more states are moving in that same direction through policy recommendations or pilot programs, while 11 states are currently considering cellphone ban legislation."