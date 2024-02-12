Advocates rally in Annapolis for full funding of Blueprint for Maryland's Future

ANNAPOLIS - A rally to push for Blueprint for Maryland's Future to be fully funded by the state was held by education advocates in Lawyers Mall.

Monday evening, the group celebrated the three-year anniversary of the landmark legislation being passed into law while also calling on legislators to work now on ways to raise the needed revenue.

"The Blueprint is supposed to be implemented through 2032. Right now, we only have enough funding to go through the 2026-2027 school year," Strong Schools Maryland advocate, Shamoyia Gardiner said.

A policy advocates at the rally voiced support for was the 'Fair Share Plan' bill, which is cross-filed in Maryland's State Senate and House Chambers.

The plan proposes changes to the state's tax system

"It's about reforming Maryland's tax code in ways that close loopholes for corporations," Vicki Vestrick said. "And making the tax code more progressive, less regressive... So, raising the rates on the very, highest, ultra-wealthy."

Students were among those who came to call on lawmakers in Annapolis.

High school senior, Tan Quach, said their future depends on the steps taken now.

"It's a foundation for everything you build later on and so, as an immigrant, education is the guaranteed way to change your future," Quach said. "So, I'm here to advocate for any policy that will support for the future generations to improving life."

There are hearings in both the state house and senate for the Fair Share Plan bill next week.