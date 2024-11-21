Howard County schools consider district-wide ban on cellphones

BALTIMORE - The Howard County school board is weighing whether to ban cellphones in the schools. A vote on the ban was postponed on Thursday for parents, students and teachers to provide more feedback.

Board of Education members have lingering questions about the language in the proposed ban, including when it comes to disciplining students who don't follow the rules.

"My concern is about setting our students up for success," board member Robyn Scates said.

"It's not an easy decision," added board member Linfeng Chen.

The board says everyone should be on the same page before the plan is rolled out. The school board will hold a public hearing in December where parents can give input.

"I think we need to be proactive in our approach to responsible teaching responsible use," board member Jolene Mosley said.

What would the proposed ban do?

The proposed ban would allow high school students to use their cellphones during non-instructional times but the students would have to put them away during class time.

Elementary and middle school students would be required to keep their phones in their backpacks unless an administrator approves otherwise.

"I would love to see a stronger stance on this at the high school level," board member Antonio Watts said.

The proposal approves the use of smartwatches but only for checking the time. Chromebooks and laptops would also be allowed but with limitations on social media.

Any student that doesn't follow the rules will have their devices confiscated until the end of the day.

"Does that mean our discipline numbers are going to go up?" Scates said.

Survey on cellphone usage

A survey conducted by Howard County Public Schools says a survey found parents, students and school staff agreed cellphones are a distraction in the classroom, but also agreed phones should be accessible in case of emergency.

The survey also found all technology, including smartwatches and cellphones, should be treated the same.

Board members say they need more time to iron out the fine print before pushing the plan through