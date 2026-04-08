Small business owners in Maryland face challenges due to high gas prices

High gas prices are likely to stick around a bit longer as uncertainty in the Middle East drives prices to an average of $4.19 for a gallon of regular in Maryland.

AAA reported that Marylanders are paying above the national average for fuel. Diesel prices are soaring even higher, approaching $6 a gallon in the state.

Small business owners face high gas prices

Many drivers are fed up with the high gas prices, including Avery Heights, who spent a pretty penny filling up his tow truck on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's hard to take care of your family," Heights said. "At the end of the day, you're working for peanuts because you spend all your money on fuel…You got to pass it on to the customer. I mean, anything other than that, you'll go out of business."

Small business owners said they are trying to be efficient to avoid passing down costs to customers.

"Just try and make trips count, be more efficient on routes," said Rich Ohler, Owner of R.A. Ohler Plumbing.

Waiting for relief at the pump

Experts said prices are not likely to go down despite a two-week ceasefire agreement announced Tuesday. If anything, prices may still go up, with a high likelihood that it will impact other industries.

"Petroleum is inundating every part of our lives," said JP Krahel, an accounting professor with Loyola University. "A change in one factor that we can see means a whole bunch of changes and unobservable factors that are still going to hit us."

This is leaving many drivers saying they can't catch a break with the impact now extending beyond the pump. The concerns are now shifting beyond the pump.

High gas prices impact industries

Grocery prices could spike because of rising transportation costs. Other delivery prices could also jump.

Another place where many customers are seeing an impact is booking air travel.

On Tuesday, Delta Airlines announced it was increasing bag fees because of rising jet fuel costs. Southwest, United and JetBlue have also raised prices since the War in Iran began.

Tips to save on gas

There are still ways to save and extend fuel economy. Before driving, make sure tires are properly inflated. While driving, avoid sudden stops and sudden acceleration, which decreases fuel efficiency. Also, try to keep a consistent speed on the highway.

Apps like GasBuddy can also help find the cheapest gas price near you. Amazon Prime members get $0.10 off using the Earnify app, and many gas stations have their own rewards. Drivers say that isn't enough. If you shop at Giant, you may be eligible to earn money off your gas bill at Shell.

"We want more. We want dollars. Pennies ain't going to do nothing," Leah J from Baltimore said.