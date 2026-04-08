Maryland drivers hope for relief at the pump after announcement of Iran ceasefire

Maryland drivers are ready for change at the pump as the war in Iran continues to keep fuel costs high.

Gas experts have a close eye on trends after President Trump announced a two-week ceasefire in Iran.

"This is not looking good right now," said driver Julia Greer. "I remember a few years ago when I could fill up my car for $20, and now, it's significantly higher. I don't even fill up my car. I put like $15 in it and let it go."

Waiting for relief at the pump

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire to the war in Iran, some drivers don't expect relief at the pump anytime soon.

"Hopefully in a long time, it'll come down, but I don't see it happening quickly," Heitner said.

A spokesperson for AAA said the prices of oil dropped slightly after the announcement Tuesday.

"Upon that announcement, we did see some trading with the price of crude oil go down a little bit," said AAA Spokesperson Ragina Ali. "Earlier in the week, it was trending at about $110 per barrel."

Gas experts weigh in

AAA noted a significant increase in gas prices in Maryland. On Wednesday, the average price for regular gas was $4.19, which, according to Ali, is three cents more than Tuesday.

"Seventy-one cents more than a month ago and 92 cents more than a year ago," she said.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Matt McClain said prices could fall if the ceasefire holds.

"A slow fall back down three to five cents a gallon," he said.

McClain said we probably won't see a change for a couple of days.

"If it does not hold, we go right back to where we were yesterday at this time, which is an upward trajectory," McClain said.

Ali shared the following tips for drivers trying to save money and gas.

"The faster you go, sudden stops, sudden braking can also impact your fuel efficiency," she said. "Make sure that you're not carrying around unnecessary cargo…Carpool if that's an option. Combine your errands if that's an option."