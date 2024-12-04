Maryland Weather: Another Arctic Blast to End the Week

BALTIMORE -- Another blast of Arctic air is set to arrive, closing out the workweek with wintry conditions. After a sunny and cool afternoon, skies will become mostly cloudy tonight. As a result, overnight temperatures will not be as chilly as recent nights, with lows dipping into the mid-30s.

An Arctic cold front will approach the region by Thursday morning, bringing a chance of rain and snow showers. As temperatures drop, precipitation will change to all snow before tapering off. Any snow that falls is expected to be brief but could be heavy enough to coat the ground. Most areas should avoid significant travel issues, but where snow falls heavily, slick spots may develop, particularly in higher elevations north and west of Baltimore. Snowfall amounts are expected to be minimal, with most areas seeing less than an inch.

Blizzard Warning for Western Maryland

A blizzard warning is in effect for Garrett County in western Maryland, where up to 10 inches of snow is possible. Wind gusts over 50 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility to near zero at times. Travel in this region is strongly discouraged from tonight through Friday morning.

Wind Advisory for Most of Maryland

A wind advisory is in place for much of the state, with northwest winds expected to gust up to 50 mph in the wake of the front. These strong winds could cause isolated power outages and scattered tree damage. The strongest gusts are anticipated immediately after the front passes and will continue through mid-afternoon Thursday. Winds will gradually subside into the evening.

Daytime temperatures Thursday will remain in the 30s, with wind chills in the teens. The coldest conditions will occur from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.

Improving Conditions by the Weekend

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Overnight lows Friday night will drop into the low-to-mid 20s, with lighter winds providing some relief.

Temperatures will rebound Saturday, with highs near 40 under mostly sunny skies. A significant warm-up is expected late in the weekend and early next week as the weather pattern shifts. Sunday will be the standout day of the weekend, with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Rain Returns Next Week

Clouds will increase Sunday night, with rain chances returning Monday. Temperatures will be much warmer, with highs in the mid-50s Monday and reaching the low-to-mid 60s by Tuesday. An active weather pattern will bring several opportunities for showers throughout the first half of next week. Temperatures will remain mild through Wednesday before cooling below average by the end of the week, accompanied by plenty of sunshine.