Where to see the holiday lights in and around Baltimore this season

BALTIMORE --There are plenty of options available for those looking for holiday festivities in the Baltimore area. Whether you're looking for lights displays, delicious food, or an expeirence for the whole family - you're sure to find something that suits your needs.

German Christmas Village in Baltimore | Nov. 23 - Dec. 24

German Christmas Village in Baltimore has returned to the Inner Harbor from November 23 to December 24. With over 60 vendors, a carousel, ferris wheel, beer garden, and more - its a staple among Baltimore's holiday festivities. The festival is open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Merriweather District's Annual Holiday Market, Columbia, MD | Dec. 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Visit Color Burst Park in Columbia for a three-day holiday market that features local vendors. In addition to shopping, visitors can enjoy live music, cocktails, and other fun activities.

2024 Christmas on the Square & Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Leanordtown, MD | Nov. 29 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Kicking at 4:30 p.m. on November 29, the 2024 Christmas on the Square & Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Leanordtown brings plenty of festivities. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, sleigh and firetruck rides, balloon art, food and more.

National Harbor Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show | Nov. 15 - Dec. 28

More than two-million holiday lights will decorate the National Harbor for it's National Harbor Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show from November 15 through December 28.

The National Harbor Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show Series starts on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and continues every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on American Way. Visitors can enjoy new arts and craft vendors each week. Goods include clothing, jewerly, candles, and more.

The Gaylord National will also welcome back its popular ICE! attraction, which runs from November 15 through December 28. This year visitors can enjoy an immersive, life-like, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" experience.

This list will continue to be updated with holiday events.