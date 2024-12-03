Wisp Ski Resort in Western Maryland to open slopes this week with potentially heavy snow

Wisp Ski Resort is opening its slopes in Western Maryland on Friday, December 6, for skiers and snowboarders with heavy snowfall expected in the area.

Near-blizzard conditions on Thursday and Friday will leave a lot more snow cover on the hills in Garrett County. Wind chills in those areas could drop to near or below zero.

Closer to Baltimore, rain showers will transition quickly to a mix of rain and snow or all snow. Snowfall may come down intensely for a short period, potentially leading to light accumulations on grassy surfaces, particularly north and west of Baltimore.

Wisp Resort, located in McHenry, Maryland, in Garrett County, will be open for skiers and snowboarders daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Wisp is a four-season mountain resort by the shores of Deep Creek Lake in Western Maryland.

For more information on the new upgrades, visit this website.