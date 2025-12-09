Maryland gambling problems on the rise, University of Maryland researchers find

University of Maryland researchers warn of a sharp increase in disordered gambling since the legalization of mobile sports betting in the state.

Mobile sports betting became legal in Maryland in 2022, and since then, the rate of disordered gambling has increased by 42% from 4% of Marylanders to 5.7%. That's according to a survey of more than 3,600 people led by The Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Disordered gambling is defined by the American Psychiatric Association as a persistent and recurrent problematic gambling behavior that leads to clinically significant impairment or distress.

Warning about gambling

Doctors warn that the brain responds to gambling much like any other addiction.

"It's very similar to other addictions so looking at compulsive gambling you can't stop even if you are having issues like losing money, people don't actually think about it, but you can have withdrawal from gambling the same way you can from alcohol people actually get jittery," said Dr. Christopher Welsh, Medical Director at The Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling and Professor of Psychiatry at UMSOM.

Welsh says the impact of gambling addiction goes far beyond the person placing the bet.

"Harming your family's finances really impacts everyone around you, so a lot of times, sometimes the person in their mind is justifying saying, 'Where can I get more money? All I need to do is hit it big once, I will win everything back,'" Welsh said.

Gambling can be a true addiction

However, gambling wasn't always recognized as a true addiction, but advanced brain scans changed that.

"In the past couple of decades, we have had the ability to do brain scans of people when they are gambling; it looks pretty much identical to what happens in people's brains when they have cocaine addiction or opioid addiction," Welsh said. "Suicide rates, both attempted and actually completed suicides, are highest in people with gambling addiction and higher than other types of addiction, which have high rates."

An uptick in teenage gambling

It's not just adults caught in gambling addictions. The Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling received calls from teenagers getting caught in risky betting, and sometimes dealing with real bookies.

"We've had children call us and say that they are sports betting and that they are betting with their bookie at high school," said Carin Miller, a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist with The Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling.

Struggling with a gambling addiction

Miller has been in recovery for six years from a severe gambling addiction that grew over three decades. She says her addiction led to broken trust and painful secrets.

"Feeling guilty and ashamed," Miller said. "I was not telling my husband the truth about how much I was spending, and he also had mentioned to me many times that I have to stop gambling, and I would still go gamble and sneak behind his back."

Now, Miller works on the other side of the help line, supporting others who feel trapped by the same urge.

"I'm very compassionate with those who call in to help them find their path to recovery," Miller said. "I never tell people how to recover, I just give them the tools, and they find their path."

She says signs of disordered gambling can be easy to miss, but hard to ignore.

"There are so many signs and symptoms of the addiction, lying, stealing, cheating, manipulating, becoming a recluse," Miller said. "When you see those signs, reach out to your family member and have a conversation with them."

A path to recovery

As a certified peer recovery specialist, Miller has seen firsthand how legalized sports betting has fueled new cases, especially among young men.

"Several years ago, when sports betting became legal in the state of Maryland, we saw a small uptick in calls, but most recently in the last two years it has become a huge problem for a lot of people especially young men ages 21 to 35 is what we are finding in our statistics," Miller said.

Miller said recovery isn't just possible, it's life-changing.

"I'm very blessed to be in recovery and be able to help other people, because even though I help other people, a lot of them don't know how much they help me, stay and maintain my recovery," Miller said.

If you or a loved one needs help, the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline is available 24 hours a day with trained specialists ready to connect you to local resources.

Resources are also available on the Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling's website here.