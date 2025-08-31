Maryland freshman Malik Washington shines with 3 TD passes in a 39-7 win over FAU

Freshman Malik Washington threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, and Maryland's defense scored twice to help the Terrapins beat Florida Atlantic 39-7 on Saturday for their 16th consecutive nonconference victory.

A four-star recruit from nearby Glen Burnie, Washington, arrived at Maryland amid high expectations, and the Terps went ahead and started him in the opener. He was 3 of 11 early before settling in impressively. Washington finished 27 of 43 for 258 yards and three TDs and was able to take the fourth quarter off.

Maryland's defense committed five penalties on the very first drive, but the Terps stopped FAU on fourth down inside the 5-yard line. They later opened the scoring when Zahir Mathis hit Caden Veltkamp as he threw, and Daniel Wingate picked off the pass and ran it back 20 yards for a touchdown.

Veltkamp rebounded with a 27-yard scoring strike to Asaad Waseem, but he threw an interception in the second quarter and took a sack in the end zone by Sidney Stewart that made it 12-7.

"It was great to see our defense play that way," Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. "Daniel Wingate's been one of our biggest leaders and playmakers on the defensive side of the ball — getting a pick-six to kind of get us going."

Washington found an open Shaleak Knotts for a 29-yard TD, and Terps began to roll after that. A 29-yard scoring pass to Kaleb Webb made it 26-7, and Washington connected with Dorian Fleming for a 9-yard touchdown before the half was over.

Both quarterbacks reached 30 pass attempts in the first half.

Maryland's streak of nonconference wins is the longest in the FBS.

The takeaway

FAU: Veltkamp and receiver Easton Messer, both transfers from Western Kentucky, could have big years in FAU's Air Raid offense. Messer tied a school record with 15 catches, but Veltkamp also tied one with four interceptions.

"I told him I love him. He's a really good quarterback," FAU coach Zach Kittley said. "The frustrating part a little bit is he hadn't turned the ball over like that and looked like that at all since we've had him."

Maryland: The Terps won't be pleased with their 14 penalties, but Washington looked as good as advertised, and the defense did a good job pressuring the quarterback while picking off six passes.

Injuries

Maryland had a couple of concerning developments late. Freshman offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist had to be carted off with an injury, and backup quarterback Justyn Martin was helped off with an apparent left leg injury.

Looking back

Maryland's six interceptions were its most since a 1998 win over Duke.

Up next

Maryland hosts Northern Illinois on Friday night. FAU hosts Florida A&M on Saturday night.