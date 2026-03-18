Maryland reforms foster care system to increase capacity and oversight

Maryland's Department of Human Services has adopted several changes aimed at increasing oversight and capacity in the foster care system, according to Gov. Wes Moore's Office.

The department will establish statewide standards to ensure that individuals with complex needs in foster care get the one-on-one care that they need. The changes will also expand opportunities for young people to get help by increasing licensed foster care capacity.

The reforms come nearly six months after a teen died in a Baltimore hotel room while under the supervision of the State Department of Human Services. Kanaiyah Ward took her own life after her caretaker was assigned to a 53-hour shift, a state investigation found. She and her caretaker were staying in a hotel suite.

Shortly after Ward's death, the department ended its practice of housing children in hotels.

"Every child in Maryland deserves to feel supported, to be safe, and to be provided with opportunities to realize their potential," Gov. Moore said in a statement. "By establishing one statewide standard for one-on-one care and expanding placement options for young people, we are ending a patchwork approach, strengthening oversight across every jurisdiction, and building a system that is more compassionate, effective, and accountable to the kids we serve."

Maryland foster care reforms

According to the governor's office, individuals with complex needs or those who have experienced significant trauma need one-on-one caregivers who are trained to support behavioral and physical health. These individuals often face challenges in finding suitable foster care placements.

Before the new measures were adopted, local social service departments used one-on-one providers through referrals without the involvement of the Department of Human Services. This meant the department experienced ongoing challenges in enforcing consistent standards for caretakers, the governor's office said.

The new standards will ensure that individuals with complex cases get consistent and high-quality care, tailored to their needs.

Under the changes, one-on-one care providers have to meet staffing standards that are based on national best practices, including a minimum age requirement, CPR and first aid certifications and training in crisis intervention and medicine management.

According to the governor's office, all of the nearly 3,800 children in Maryland's foster care system are eligible for this more enhanced level of care.

Expanding foster care capacity

The reforms also expand the capacity in the foster care system by opening 37 more beds in licensed group homes. The locations have providers who are able to treat young people in safe, home-like settings under the supervision of specialized staff.

In 2025, the state opened 92 additional treatment foster care beds that provided family-based home placements, with parents who are trained to support individuals with emotional and health challenges, according to the governor's office.

"We have been working toward these milestones every day for the past two years," said Gloria Brown Burnett, Interim Secretary of the Maryland Department of Human Services. "Every child in our care deserves the same standard of care I would expect for my own children–whether that means a placement designed to meet their unique needs or a specially trained individualized caretaker."

New contracts and investments

The foster care system reforms are outlined in several contracts, which also detail that eight organizations will provide services for the state.

One of the contracts includes $115.6 million in investments through November 2028. Under the contract, all one-on-one care providers are subject to on-site reviews from the Maryland Social Services Administration within 60 days and ongoing quarterly reviews. The contract outlines that services must be evaluated every 30 days.

Another contract includes a $743.9 million investment to create 637 potential foster care placements over three years. Under this contract, providers will be reimbursed for the number of children who are placed with them each year only after the placements are completed.

The contract prevents providers from rejecting or dismissing individuals who have been referred for placement. According to the governor's office, this is another major challenge that the state faces in supporting children with complex needs.