Maryland flags to fly at half-staff for construction workers killed on I-695

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has ordered that Maryland flags across the state be lowered until sunset in memory of the six construction workers who died after a car drove into their work space on I-695.

Moore made the announcement on Friday, according to state staff.

"My prayers continue to be with the families and loved ones of the six construction workers who tragically died while on the job," Moore said. "Today, we honor them and their service to Maryland."

Contractual workers Rolando Ruiz, 46, from Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie, died when a car drove in between temporary placed jersey walls and were struck.

A video obtained by WJZ shows two cars crashing at a high rate of speed before striking the construction workers.

The car overturned and the driver of the Acura passenger vehicle, 54-year-old Lisa Adrienna Lea, from Randallstown, was taken to Shock Trauma.

A second driver involved was identified as 20-year-old Melachi Brown of Windsor Mill, Maryland State Police said.

Maryland State Police said that Lea had attempted to change from one lane to another when her vehicle struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of Brown's Volkswagen.

Crash Team investigators believe this caused Lea to lose control and veer into the work zone.