Maryland firefighter indicted on charges of sexual assault at fire station

A Maryland firefighter has been indicted on attempted rape and sex offense charges following an alleged incident inside a Baltimore County fire station.

Xavier Dove, 27, a full-time firefighter in Howard County and a volunteer in Baltimore County, is accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker.

Dove was arrested in May and was released from jail on his own recognizance until his trial in July.

Sexual assault allegations at the fire station

Dove allegedly entered the victim's bed in the bunking area at the Liberty Road Fire Station in Randallstown, where he volunteers, and tried to touch her sexually, according to charging documents.

The documents say that when she rejected him, he allegedly went to his own bed in another part of the room and was seen touching himself.

The next morning, according to documents, Dove was seen watching the victim in the shower, adding that he "replaced the shower curtains with clear ones."

CCTV footage corroborates the victim's story of Dove's whereabouts, but no cameras were present in the bunking area.

Dove, family deny allegations

Dove and his family strongly deny the sexual assault allegations, and claim he and the victim were once in a relationship.

His family was at Dove's initial court appearance, saying they are looking forward to the truth coming out.

"They are fake, they're phony. And it's not right," said Dawn Smith, who is Dove's great aunt.