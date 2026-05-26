Baltimore County volunteer firefighter released from jail until trial after accused of sexual assault

A Baltimore County volunteer firefighter accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker at the fire station was released from jail on his own recognizance until his trial.

Xavier Dove, 27, was arrested on charges of assault and fourth-degree sex offense, stemming from a May 2 incident at the Liberty Road Fire Station, where he volunteers.

Dove has been placed on leave from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue, where he is employed full-time.

Dove will remain out of jail until his trial in July, as long as he doesn't have contact with the alleged victim.

Xavier Dove, 27, was arrested on charges of assault and fourth-degree sex offense, stemming from a May 2 incident at the Liberty Road Fire Station, where he volunteers. Baltimore County Police

Allegations against the firefighter

Dove allegedly entered the victim's bed in the bunking area at the station and tried to touch her sexually, according to charging documents. When she rejected him, he allegedly went to his own bed in another part of the room and was seen touching himself.

The next morning, according to documents, the Dove was seen watching the victim in the shower, adding that he "replaced the shower curtains with clear ones."

CCTV footage corroborates the victim's story of Dove's whereabouts, but no cameras were present in the bunking area.

Firefighter's family ready to contest allegations

Dove's family members were in the courtroom on Tuesday, happy and tearful that his will come home while awaiting trial.

They told CBS News Baltimore there is another side to the story, and they look forward to the truth coming out.

"They are fake, they're phony. And it's not right," said Dawn Smith, who is Dove's great aunt.

Family members are enraged by these allegations, saying Dove had a previous relationship with the alleged victim.

"I don't know about no damn shower curtain," Smith said. "First of all, she's married, she's mad because he got married and he can't have an affair."