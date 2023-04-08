Maryland Fire Marshal seeks public assistance with investigation into Baltimore County wildfire

BALTIMORE -- The Office of the State Fire Marshal and several other agencies are asking for the public's assistance with an investigation into a sprawling wildfire that chewed through nearly 700 acres in Baltimore County.

The fire's flames originated in the Soldiers Delight Natural Environmental Area. The fire burned from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Dozens of families were evacuated in the wake of the eight-alarm fire, which started after 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Deer Park Road of the Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area, according to authorities.

The wildfire drew around 200 first responders. It was the largest response in Baltimore County since a major fire at a propane facility in the 1970s, according to authorities.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of the serpentine trail of Soldiers Delight Overlook between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Additionally, investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have been on the serpentine trail behind the visitor center on Sunday afternoon.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is conducting the investigation alongside the Maryland State Forest Service, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Baltimore County Police Department's Fire Investigation Division, and the Baltimore City Environmental Police.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-386-3050.