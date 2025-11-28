Kennedy Krieger Institute's Festival of Trees continues for 36th year in Maryland

Kennedy Krieger kicked off its 36th annual Festival of Trees on Friday at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Maryland.

The three-day celebration benefits patients, students and programs at the Kennedy Krieger Institute and serves as a holiday tradition for many families in the region.

More than 850 trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses are on display during the event.

For the Fruman family, it takes three generations to get the job done. For them, the tradition started thanks to their matriarch, who they affectionately refer to as Grandma Joyce.

"We took a tour of Kennedy Krieger Institute — the whole facility — and it was an eye-opener," Joyce Fruman said. "How wonderful they are, how many people they help in this country, and especially in this area."

Since 2015, the family has made it their mission to be at the festival every year to pick out a tree.

"At the time, the youngest was five. Now he's 15. It's been 10 years with this tradition," Fruman said. "We decided we were going to buy a tree for our company every year, because we don't celebrate Christmas. We celebrate Hanukkah."

The family maintains the tradition to give back to the community that's given so much to them, and five generations of Frumans at National Lumber.

"Our business is 106 years old," Kevin Fruman told WJZ. "We've been in the community for a long time. And so, to see all these local businesses supporting Kennedy Krieger, that is a big part of it. It's not just about what we do day to day, it's about support. It's about being part of Baltimore and having people that live here and that we work with."

Cousin Ethan and Uncle Kevin lead the charge, reminding the family why this moment is priceless.

"We're here every Black Friday for 10 years now, we're usually looking for something with maybe some Ravens, some Orioles pride, definitely Maryland pride," Ethan Fruman said. "We're just drawn to a tree, and the tree comes to us."

The Fuman family ended up picking a tree on Friday. They had the chance to meet Christine Romeo, Brooklyn Romeo, MJ Romeo, and Sabrina Deady, who helped decorate the tree on behalf of Sun Life.

"Hopefully they would continue it way after I'm not here, because it just means a lot to us, and hopefully it means a lot to them," Joyce said.

"We always talk about decorating, but we're going to do it," Ethan Fruman said. "We're going to do it next year. Next year could be our year."

Since 1990, Festival of Trees has marked the start of the holiday season for thousands of families. The event has raised more than $24 million.

The event runs from Friday, Nov. 28, to Sunday, Nov. 30.

