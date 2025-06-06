Maryland launches emergency loan program for federal workers impacted by mass layoffs

Maryland launched an emergency loan program Thursday for federal workers who were impacted by mass layoffs.

The program, which was created under the state's new Protect Our Federal Workers Act, allows impacted federal employees to qualify for a no-interest loan.

Resources for former federal workers in Maryland

Maryland's Protect Our Federal Workers Act was signed into law in April. The law allocates funding to support workers who have been impacted by the Trump administration's cuts.

The administration's workforce cuts aim to reduce federal spending and make the government run more efficiently, but the move has caused concerns across the country.

In Maryland, the drastic number of layoffs prompted leaders to take action.

Since layoffs picked up in February, Gov. Wes Moore has launched several resources for impacted federal workers, including partnerships to bolster hiring at state agencies.

Maryland had about 269,000 residents who were employed by the federal government in 2023, according to the Department of Labor.

Qualifying for Maryland's federal worker loan

The $700 Federal Emergency loan has to be repaid within 180 days, though there is an option for a 90-day extension.

Former federal employees can qualify for the loan if they meet the following criteria:

A Maryland resident

Terminated from a federal job due to mass layoffs, relocation or closure

Termination occurred within six months before a loan application is completed or after January 1, 2025

Experiencing financial hardship impacting the ability to pay rent, mortgage, utilities, healthcare, childcare costs or other expenses

"Let's be clear—these federal workers didn't lose their jobs because they failed us," said House Majority Whip Jazz M. Lewis. "They lost them because of reckless decisions in Washington that turned public servants into political targets. These are our neighbors, our veterans, our civil servants—people who dedicated their lives to this country."

Find more information about Maryland's Federal Emergency Loan HERE.