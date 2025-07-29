Maryland Gov. Moore expands support for state farmers through executive order

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order Monday to expand economic support for farmers and promote the state's agricultural sector.

The measure aims to increase the growth and profits of Maryland's agriculture industry by increasing collaborations between agencies and farmers, promoting business-friendly practices and expanding the state's Intergovernmental Commission for Agriculture, which was established in 2006.

"Here's the upshot for our farmers: stronger partnerships, greater measurements of economic growth, and a state that is unified in its approach and nimble in its execution," Gov. Moore said in a statement.

Enhancing support for Maryland farmers

Under the new executive order, Maryland's Intergovernmental Commission for Agriculture will expand to include six additional agencies.

The commission is tasked with reducing regulations, promoting agricultural literacy and creating more economic opportunities for farmers across the state.

The executive order directs the commission to recommend policy changes, develop intergovernmental goals and draft an annual report about its efforts to support the industry.

The executive order also aims to address issues that farmers face, like soil health, food production and agritourism.

The measure was created with farmers in mind after the governor heard from Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks and state farmers during a roundtable discussion.

Maryland farmers face challenges

In the past few years alone, farmers in Maryland have had to overcome numerous challenges, including drought conditions, supply chain issues after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and rising sea levels on the Eastern Shore.

In 2023, farmers told WJZ that dead patches on the Eastern Shore were becoming more frequent as saltwater seeped into their land.

"They'll come up and die," Bob Fitzgerald of Somerset County said. "If you plant beans, corn, whatever you plant there – the salt just kills it."

A study found that the amount of salt patches almost doubled between 2011 and 2017, with more than 20,000 acres of farmland in the Delmarva region converting to salt marsh lands. The study also revealed that the environmental changes caused an estimated loss of $39 million to $107 million each year.

The collapse of Baltimore's Key Bridge in March 2024 posed logistical and financial challenges for farmers as the incident temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore.

The bridge collapse prompted uncertainty in the agricultural industry as some farmers had to drive to Virginia or Pennsylvania instead of the short trip to the port. Others faced a lack of necessary fertilizer imports.