Maryland farmers face logistical hurdles, financial losses as Port of Baltimore remains limited

BALTIMORE -- Agriculture is a cornerstone of Maryland's economy, contributing over $8 billion annually and employing approximately 350 thousand Marylanders.

However, recent challenges have emerged after the Key Bridge collapse temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore, throwing the agricultural community into a state of uncertainty.

Belinda Burrier, co-owner of Burrier's Lignanore Farm in Frederick County and a Maryland Farm Bureau board member says containers of soybeans destined for Indonesia from Lippy Brothers Farm in Carroll County were onboard the Dali cargo ship when it struck the Key Bridge.

This incident has triggered logistical challenges for farmers, transforming what was once a short drive to the Port of Baltimore into lengthy journeys to Norfolk or Philadelphia. Consequently, farmers are not only losing time and money but also tax revenue for the state.

"A month of loss is, it takes a month to ship it, and then a month to receive it. So actually, it's about 3 months lost. So it delays the payment to the exporter and the farmer who has shipped through that exporter, so… it could be up to 3 months before some of us even see our return on our sales," Burrier said.

The ramifications extend beyond shipping soybeans. Farmers are now anxiously awaiting fertilizers essential for the upcoming harvest season.

As farmers navigate through logistical hurdles and financial losses, the Maryland Farm Bureau says swift action in restoring port operations is paramount.

"We need to rebuild our infrastructure and get back into the good supply chain," Burrier said. "A supply chain interruption will have repercussions for several months down the road, and just like the bridge, will probably take years to rebuild. it's going to affect us for quite a while, so I guess buy local. That would help a whole lot."

Salvage Efforts Ongoing

The bridge collapsed after its support column was struck by the Dali, a malfunctioning cargo ship, in the early morning hours of March 26, sending eight construction workers into the Patapsco River below and killing six of them.

Four temporary channels have opened as a complex salvage and recovery effort led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues in the Patapsco River. Massive floating cranes have lifted more than 1,300 tons of mangled steel.

With nearly half of the 700-foot main shipping channel cleared, salvage teams focused on the portion of the span pinning the Dali. Moving the massive ship is critical to reopening the port.

The fourth, largest channel restored 15% of the pre-collapse commercial activity at the Port of Baltimore. The adjustment allowed large commercial ships stuck in the port to depart, and others to enter, but it was initially only open for five days before it closed Sunday and salvage efforts resumed.

The Army Corps of Engineers expects to reopen the main shipping channel - 700 feet wide and 50 feet deep - by the end of May.