Parts of Maryland start to see fall foliage as leaves begin to change

Parts of Maryland are starting to see some fall foliage, especially in the central and northern regions, according to the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to the latest fall foliage report, the Eastern Shore is starting to see pops of color, while some areas in Western Maryland are seeing delays due to recent rainfall.

More than half of the state is experiencing drought conditions, so some trees are starting to change colors from stress, according to the DNR.

Maryland Fall Foliage Report 10/2/25 Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The science behind fall foliage

Weather trends can lead to bountiful fall foliage. A wetter spring or summer, followed by warm, sunny days and cool nights at the end of the summer, is ideal for beautiful fall colors.

The leaves change color when diminishing sunlight and cooler temperatures cause the trees to stop producing chlorophyll, the component that makes leaves green.

Some areas of the country, like the Colorado Rockies, are already nearing peak fall foliage, while other areas, like the Great Lakes region and parts of inland New England, are just starting to report changing colors.

Fall foliage in Maryland

In Maryland, rainfall diminished in late summer after a wet period between spring and early summer.

The drought conditions across the state have accelerated the changing leaves in the higher elevations of Western Maryland.

The colors should continue to deepen and spread south over the next month, with peak color expected by mid-October in the Allegany mountains and western parts of the state.

Color is expected to peak in the Blue Ridge region around October 18.

In the Baltimore region, the trees are expected to reach their most vibrant color around Halloween weekend, and color should peak by the end of the first week of November along the Eastern Shore.

Catoctin Mountain State Park, Swallow Falls State Park and Deep Creek Lake State Park are some of the best places to view vibrant fall colors in the higher elevations of western Maryland. Patapsco Valley State Park is an option just west of Baltimore, as well as the Gwynn Falls Trail area in Baltimore City. Tuckahoe State Park, near Queen Anne, Maryland, is known for pretty fall scenes on the eastern shore. Here is Maryland's state park directory.

