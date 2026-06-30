Extreme heat prompts State of Preparedness in Maryland

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a State of Preparedness Tuesday ahead of a heat wave that is expected to send temperatures into the triple digits during Fourth of July weekend.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days for Wednesday, July 1, through Saturday, July 4, for the dangerous heat and humidity. The hottest conditions are expected between Thursday and Saturday.

The State of Preparedness helps the state to respond to potential hazards and threats. Under the order, Maryland's Department of Emergency Management is directed to coordinate the preparation of the state government to protect residents.

"We're also asking Marylanders to do their part to stay cool, stay hydrated, and to check in on their neighbors, particularly any vulnerable populations like the elderly, children or pets, to make sure they're staying cool, as well," the governor said.

Heat wave in Maryland

The heat index in the Baltimore region is expected to surpass 110 degrees during the heat wave.

During the daytime, temperatures in the mid 90s are expected across the state during the heat wave, and overnight temperatures could stay above 80 degrees.

The prolonged heat can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outside.

Tips to beat the heat

Maryland officials recommend that residents drink more water during the heat wave, regardless of their activity level.

Residents are also encouraged to avoid alcoholic drinks, those with caffeine, or lots of sugar to prevent dehydration.

During peak times, residents should cancel or reschedule outdoor activities. If you must be outside, remember to apply at least SPF 15 sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going outside.

Individuals working outside are advised to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, sunglasses for eye protection and a hat to provide shade.

Find your nearest cooling center here.