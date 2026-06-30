Dangerous heat, severe storms possible into July 4th weekend in Baltimore

Wednesday through Saturday are First Alert Weather Days due to impacts from dangerous heat. In addition to the heat, the First Alert Weather team will be tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late this week into the holiday weekend.

A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday, including Baltimore City along with Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, and Howard counties for heat index values approaching 105°.

An extreme heat watch is in effect for the entire WJZ viewing area Thursday and Friday for heat index values possibly surpassing 110°. Extreme heat watches may be extended into Saturday if confidence increases that similar heat index values will be reached.

Normal hot weather across Maryland Tuesday

After day with near-normal temperatures on Monday, Tuesday is expected to be slightly hotter. High temperatures will reach near 90°. Humidity levels will gradually climb later today into tonight. Heat index values will top out in the lower to middle 90s.

Humidity values will surge Tuesday night with low temperatures only dipping into the lower 70s.

Extreme heat, possible severe storms in Baltimore's forecast

A heat wave is set to impact much of the Mid-Atlantic and surrounding areas starting in the middle of the week. Afternoon high temperatures spike into the upper 90s and lower 100s for multiple afternoons, beginning on Wednesday.

Humidity will stay moderate to high Wednesday through the weekend - both during the daytime and overnight hours. Once humidity is factored in, it will feel hotter than 105° for many neighborhoods beginning on Wednesday.

Thursday through Saturday may feel closer to 110° (or even slightly hotter) during the warmest part of the day. It's that combination of heat and humidity that prompted the First Alert Weather team to issue First Alert Weather Days starting Wednesday and continuing into the Fourth of July holiday on Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will remain oppressively warm. Temperatures will have a tough time dipping below 80°, especially in urbanized areas. Use extra caution if working outside and check on those without adequate ways of cooling off. It will remain especially warm overnight in Baltimore City and other areas with lots of concrete. Prepare now before dangerous heat moves in.

Along with the heat, isolated strong thunderstorm chances will return by late week. The best chance for severe storms looks like Friday into early next week.

Severe wind gusts and intense cloud to ground lightning are possible with any storms that develop. The heat will ease slightly following July 4th. Forecast highs will go from the triple digits to mid-90s. You'll still need to practice heat safety precautions into next week, as well.

Additional First Alert Weather Days may need to be issued for the threat of severe storms, including the possibility of damaging winds and intense lightning as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.