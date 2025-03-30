Maryland expungement clinic offers legal advice to help clear criminal record

A Maryland expungement clinic is helping residents take a critical step in clearing their criminal records.

Loyola University hosted its latest expungement clinic, in partnership with Maryland Legal Aid, to provide free legal assistance to those looking to clear eligible charges from their records.

"I've just always been an advocate for representation, advocacy, and that's something that I've always been passionate about," said Loyola pre-law student Ebahi Adubor.

This was the seventh expungement clinic hosted by Loyola and Maryland Legal Aid.

So far, more than 230 petitions have been filed through this partnership.

"I know that when I'm a lawyer, pro bono work is something that I see myself doing, and I find it special to have this opportunity now," Adubor said.

What happens at an expungement clinic?

At the expungement clinic, volunteer attorneys help participants review their records and file petitions on-site.

Lucy Mac Gabhann, one of the legal professionals assisting at the clinic, says clearing a record can transform lives.

"Somebody can clear their record, they can get a better apartment, living situation, they can get a better job," Gabhann said. "It really just opens up doors. It's often not just a change for one person, but for a family and a community."

Are you eligible for expungement?

According to the Maryland Courts, to be eligible for expungement, you must have completed your sentence or punishments. Expungement of certain misdemeanor convictions can be filed after five years, while certain felony convictions can be filed after seven years.

Here's a list of what is eligible for expungement.

Seeking a second chance

Those looking to wipe out a stain on their criminal record say this expungement clinic gives them a second chance.

"By no means does it define me," said Clayton, who attended the clinic. "That was like 17 years ago. I don't want people looking back on my previous experiences in life and judging me today."

Wayne Williams, who also attended the expungement clinic, said his past mistake has blocked him from advancements in life.

"it's been blocking me from doing things that I might want to do," Williams said. "Your record is essential."