Baltimore media pioneer, Erick Oribio talks immigration, wrongful detainment in Venezuela

Erick Oribio Quintana has been an influential voice in Maryland's Hispanic community for years, running his own media empire.

He recently made headlines when he was released in a prisoner swap after being wrongly detained in Venezuela.

Oribio sat down with WJZ to talk about his life and changes in the community.

Becoming a media legend

More than 27 years ago, Oribio founded Latin Opinion, Baltimore's free, bi-weekly, Spanish-language newspaper.

"The main idea was to bring the resources that we have available to the Hispanic community," he said, along with providing a "voice to the community."

The publication has attracted major sponsors and remains a vital source of news for the city's Hispanic population. In 2021, the Latin Opinion reached 2 million views and had more than 10,000 subscribers.

Oribio shared some of the original print editions of the newspaper, the many citations he has received from his work in the community and accolades from various Maryland political figures.

The Venezuelan native considers Baltimore home.

When asked what he loves about Maryland, Oribio said, "The Bay, the water, the Orioles, the Ravens, the people, the history."

"I think the Hispanic community is a blessed community here in Baltimore," Oribio said. "As an immigrant, Baltimore is paradise in this country."

According to data from the 2023 Census, Baltimore has an estimated 45,400 Hispanic residents.

Wrongly detained in Venezuela

Oribio is back in Baltimore after a frightening ordeal: For almost six months, the Venezuelan government wrongly detained him and his brother during a visit in January 2025.

Ten Americans were freed in a prisoner swap.

Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs

In his first interview after his release, he spoke about what it was like to reunite with loved ones.

"To be with my family again, it was a miracle, and thanks to this great country, no doubt," Oribio said.

He described the tearful reunion, saying, Everyone was so happy. I was so happy. Everybody was so grateful. Everybody was so emotional—crying."

He declined to discuss specifics about his detainment, but thanked both Republicans and Democrats working together to secure his freedom.

He praised the bipartisanship with changing lives.

"Our legislators are doing a fantastic job together with the White House and the State Department," he said.

"In my case, we keep this very quiet," Oribio said. "My family and my friends, they didn't share with anybody except the elected officials in charge to make it possible. I don't have any words to describe how we feel, the emotions. We are grateful."

Changes in Maryland

Oribio said that in his almost three decades in the U.S., he has seen more Hispanic representation in Maryland government. There are currently seven Hispanic state legislators serving in the Maryland General Assembly, while there were none 30 years ago in 1995.

He showed WJZ some pictures of some of his work in Baltimore on the 2000 census.

The media trailblazer has long helped with the U.S. Census, but believes it does not show the extent of Baltimore's growing Hispanic community.

"We are a little bit away from the real number," Oribio said. "…The undercount has always been big in the Hispanic community, the Black community as well."

Oribio was an architect behind Maryland's bilingual voting system in 2002 and said making your voice count is crucial.

"Now we have a Latino caucus," he said of strides in representation. "We have council members."

When asked about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, Oribion said, "To talk about immigration in Baltimore is a very sensitive issue."

"The fear is there," he acknowledged. "Sometimes the people, they live with the fear as a part of their normal life."

Through Latin Opinion, the media pioneer is trying to make lives better by education and informing.

"Latin Opinion is past, present and future, no doubt," Oribio said. "And I expect Latin Opinion will be here for many more years — today more than ever."