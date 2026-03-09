Near record warmth in Maryland before stormy weather returns Wednesday

A stretch of spring-like weather will continue in Maryland through Wednesday, with highs well into the 70s.

Sunday was the warmest day in months across much of central Maryland as highs climbed into the lower 70s. Areas southwest, west, and northwest of the Baltimore Beltway will experience their first 80° of the season on Tuesday.

Dramatic changes are coming mid-week as showers and storms arrive Wednesday evening and night. These showers and storms associated with a strong cold front will bring much cooler temperatures and wind back to the area.

Warm, spring-like weather in Baltimore

The nicest and most comfortable weather since last fall will be around through the middle of this week.

Expect abundant sunshine Monday and Tuesday across the state of Maryland. There will be quite a range of temperatures based on the neighborhood you're located in. The warmest temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be along and west of I-83 and the Baltimore Beltway.

Monday's highs will range from the lower to middle 70s inland to the middle 60s near the Bay.

Areas of fog will form Monday night and some of the fog could be locally dense. The dense fog may be around for the morning commute Tuesday, so plan on giving yourself extra travel time. If the forecast continues to trend in this foggy direction Tuesday morning, a First Alert Weather Day may need to be issued for the morning commute. Stay tuned.

Tuesday will be the gold star day of the week. Abundant sunshine, dry air, and gentle winds will allow temperatures to quickly warm. Expect another day with a big range in high temperatures. Areas well northwest, west, and southwest of the Baltimore Beltway may experience their first 80° temperatures of 2026. Meanwhile Baltimore City will likely see highs in the middle to upper 70s. The coolest temperatures will be along and near Chesapeake Bay as highs stay in the 60s in a breeze off the Bay.

Ahead of the cold front Wednesday, expect breezy and mild weather with increasing clouds. If the showers and storms hold off long enough, temperatures will once again reach the upper 70s to near 80°, especially west and south of Baltimore City. This will be the last unseasonably warm day with high temperatures running 20° to 25° above average.

The record high for BWI Marshall Tuesday is 80° set back in 2016. The record high at BWI Marshall for Wednesday is 79° set back in 2021. We may come close to tying the record high temperature either or both days if southerly winds don't overpower the warmth. Right now, a southerly wind may keep our high temperatures just shy of the records both days.

Showers, gusty storms in Maryland Wednesday

A powerful cold front will slice through the state of Maryland late Wednesday into Wednesday night. This will bring a batch of showers along with a few gusty thunderstorms with it.

The best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday will be across western Maryland. If the line of storms moves fast enough, a few strong to locally severe storms would be possible, especially in our western viewing area. The greatest risk from storms would be from strong gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.

Temperatures will dramatically drop 25 to 30 degrees Wednesday night as colder air arrives.

Chilly weather returns to Maryland through Saturday

Showers will be slow to exit on Thursday, but eventually the weather should dry out by mid to late afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the middle 50s with a gusty and chilly breeze.

Friday looks chilly as well with drier weather, but a gusty onshore breeze will leave us with another day with more of a late winter feel. Highs will top out in the lower 50s, but with the breeze temperatures will feel like the 40s. Gusty winds continue Saturday with highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday a strong front approaching from the west may allow us to turn briefly milder with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Much colder, wintry weather possible St. Patrick's Day

Much colder temperatures will return early next week as a shot of unseasonably cold weather returns to Maryland. There are some indications there may be a storm around or near St. Patrick's Day. While not all models agree on the track and strength of this storm, if it does materialize, some wintry weather is possible.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team this week for updates on this weather pattern that will bring us some major temperatures swings.