Maryland Gov. Moore allocates $17 million for solar projects to cut energy costs

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Tuesday announced that $17 million will be used to expand access to solar power for those who cannot install panels on their property.

The funding will come from the Community Solar Grant Program. The move aims to make energy more affordable as states across the U.S. see significant price hikes.

A report from the nonprofit PowerLines showed that utility rate increase requests and approvals reached nearly $34 billion in the first three quarters of the year, compared to $16 billion during the same time in 2024.

"The reason we are so focused on the issue of energy affordability is because we hear from our constituents about it every day," Gov. Moore said. "That's why we're taking this important step forward to make energy more sustainable and bring prices down in communities across the state."

According to the governor's office, nearly $12 million in funding will be directed toward projects located on landfills or brownfields as the state aims to turn former wastelands into clean energy hubs.

Half of the produced energy will be provided to low-income households, designated by the Maryland Department of Human Services, for free. The other half of the energy will be provided to low-income households at a 25% discount from their utility rate.

The governor's office said projects that are not located on landfills or brownfields require that 15% of the site's electricity go to low-income households. Some households would save more than 20%.

"Community Solar is important for several different reasons. It allows households on fixed or moderate incomes to cut their electric bills. And Community Solar requires limited up-front investment," Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul Pinsky said. "Perhaps above all, Community Solar allows many Marylanders who can't put solar on their roofs to receive the same cost savings as those who can."

Properties that are not located on a landfill or brownfield can receive a minimum $500,000 grant and a maximum $1 million grant. Those on landfills or brownfields can get a maximum grant of $6 million.

Applications for this grant will remain open until Dec. 23. Find more information here.