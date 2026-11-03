Who won? Maryland election results for Congress and local races

Maryland voters elected seven Democrats and one Republican to the U.S. House of Representatives, CBS News projected Tuesday.

Several local races were also decided Tuesday, with voters choosing candidates for key offices across the state.

Here's a look at the winners:

Maryland's U.S. House of Representatives winners

District 1

Andy Harris (R) — Harris has represented Maryland in Congress since 2011. His district covers much of the Eastern Shore, along with parts of Baltimore and Harford counties.

Harris's website says his priorities include reducing federal spending and government bureaucracy, strengthening border enforcement, supporting Maryland's farming and poultry industries, lowering health care and prescription drug costs, protecting the Chesapeake Bay and supporting education.

District 2

Johnny Olszewski (D) — Olszewski, the former Baltimore County executive, won a second term in Congress. He previously worked as a teacher and served in the Maryland House of Delegates.

His campaign platform includes lowering living costs, expanding economic opportunities, improving access to education and housing, supporting small businesses and rebuilding Baltimore's Key Bridge.

District 3

Sarah Elfreth (D) — Elfreth won a second term representing Maryland's 3rd Congressional District. She previously served in the Maryland State Senate.

Her priorities include affordability, protecting the Chesapeake Bay and federal workers, rebuilding the Key Bridge, and supporting public schools and special education funding.

District 4

Glenn Ivey (D) — Ivey won a third term in Congress. He previously served as Prince George's County state's attorney.

According to his campaign, his priorities include protecting federal workers, lowering living costs, improving public safety, reforming the criminal justice system and defending civil liberties.

District 5

Adrian Boafo (D) — Boafo, the son of immigrants from Ghana, graduated from the University of Baltimore. He has received endorsements from Gov. Wes Moore and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks.

Boafo's platform includes raising the federal minimum wage, expanding health care coverage, increasing teacher pay, protecting federal workers and safeguarding the Chesapeake Bay.

District 6

April McClain Delaney (D) — Delaney won a second term in Congress.

Her key issues include the economy and affordability, protecting access to health care and reproductive rights, children's online safety and immigration rights.

District 7

Kweisi Mfume (D) — Mfume first served in Congress from 1987 to 1996. He returned to represent Maryland's 7th Congressional District in 2020 after the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Mfume's priorities include supporting minority-owned businesses, reducing violent crime, expanding access to affordable health care, funding schools and investing in local infrastructure, public safety and Baltimore's economic development.

District 8

Jamie Raskin (D) — Raskin has served in Congress since 2017. Before that, he represented Montgomery County in the Maryland State Senate from 2007 to 2016.

Raskin's campaign highlights protecting voting rights, government accountability, reproductive rights and immigrant rights, as well as scrutinizing Supreme Court decisions and federal judicial conduct.

Other Maryland winners

Comptroller

Brooke Lierman (D) - Lierman, a former state delegate, won her second term as comptroller.

Attorney General

Anthony Brown (D) - Brown, Maryland's first Black attorney general, won reelection. He previously served as a state delegate, Lt. governor, and representing Maryland's 4th district in the U.S. House of Representatives.