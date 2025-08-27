Maryland DNR considering opening state trails to e-bikes

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is considering new regulations that will allow everyone to use pedal assist electric bicycles on state trails.

Currently, electric bikes, along with motorized vehicles in parks and public lands, are prohibited from traveling on trails and restricted to roads and parking lots. But according to the state, sales for electric bikes have increased, quadrupling between 2019 and 2022.

The DNR says it wants to address the demand by allowing e-bikes on state trails where bikes are already allowed.

The proposal would only allow Class 1 and Class 3 e-bikes.

Class 1 and Class 3 bikes are pedal-assist e-bikes, according to the DNR. On these bikes, the electric assist function will not activate unless a person is pedaling. These bikes also stop providing electric assistance when the bike reaches 20 miles per hour.

Class 2 bikes have a throttle function and do not require pedaling. Under the proposed regulation, Class 2 e-bikes are only allowed on trails if the bike is adaptive.

Class 1 and 3 e-bikes are currently allowed on the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail and the Western Maryland Rail Trail, but prohibited on all other trails.

The DNR is accepting public feedback through Sept. 22.

Comments may be sent to the DNR's Office of Outdoor Recreation, emailed to outdoorrecreation.dnr@maryland.gov, or submitted through an online comment form.