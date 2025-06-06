Maryland man faces drug, gun charges after road rage incident on I-695

A Baltimore County man is facing gun and drug charges after an alleged road-rage incident in Baltimore County, the Maryland State Police (MSP) said Friday.

Travis Thomas, 26, faces numerous charges after police said he was found with guns and suspected cocaine.

Police said that around 11:00 a.m. on June 4, they received an emergency call from a motorist who said another driver pointed a silver firearm at them and their passenger during a road-rage interaction on the outer loop of I-695 before I-95.

The victim and the passenger were uninjured during the incident.

Troopers from the MSP investigated and identified Thomas as the suspect.

On June 5, investigators located Thomas at his job in Harford County and executed search warrants.

In the search, they found a loaded gun and suspected cocaine packaged for distribution.

Law enforcement executed a second search warrant at Thomas' home in Dundalk and found two more guns, along with more suspected cocaine.

Thomas faces two counts of felony assault, misdemeanor assault, and using a firearm during a felony. He is also charged with having a loaded handgun in his vehicle and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime in Harford County.

Road rage incidents in Maryland

Maryland is no stranger to road rage incidents.

In February, two men were arrested in separate road rage incidents in Baltimore and Prince George's Counties.

On February 18, troopers received a report about a suspected road rage incident near I-695 and Liberty Road, where the victim claimed a driver in a red Mustang displayed a firearm. No one was injured in the incident.

A day later, police spotted the same vehicle in the area. They later interviewed 71-year-old William Shockey at his home, where a search uncovered a loaded handgun.

Just hours later, police responded to a separate report of an armed road rage incident on Route 1 in Prince George's County.

In that case, the victim stated that a man, later identified as 70-year-old Charles Provost, displayed a gun several times. No injuries were reported.

Troopers identified Provost as the suspect and found his vehicle at a home in College Park.

Law enforcement searched his home and vehicle and found a loaded handgun.

In early January, Gerome Alexander Quigley, Jr., 41, was charged for a road rage shooting in Frederick County.

Police said he started shooting into a vehicle at an intersection near an apartment building. He then followed the car while continuing to shoot at the victims.

Quigley was charged with attempted murder.

Man dies after road rage shooting in Frederick County

In July 2024, a man was arrested for a Fourth of July road rage shooting that left one person dead and multiple other people injured.

The shooting happened on Maryland Route 140.

The driver, Davon Dabbs, 20, and his passenger allegedly pulled over to fight a man identified as Christopher Patrick Moore.

During the fight, Moore's fiancée drove up, got out of her vehicle, and pulled out her legally owned handgun before opening fire. She told investigators she hoped it would de-escalate the situation.

Dabbs physically assaulted her before getting hold of the gun and firing multiple rounds.

One gunshot hit his passenger, and two hit Moore in the chest.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.