3 Maryland drivers rack up more than $200,000 in unpaid traffic citations

Three Maryland drivers are facing lawsuits after racking up hundreds of traffic citations. Combined, the drivers owe more than $200,000 to the District of Columbia.

The lawsuits were announced by the District of Columbia Office of the Attorney General and come as part of Attorney General Brian Schwalb's efforts to crack down on reckless driving.

Ashley Kibler, of Temple Hills, racked up 414 citations for alleged traffic infractions.

366 of Kibler's citations were for excessive speeding, including 223 for driving 30 mph or more over the speed limit. 66 of the citations were for driving 21–30 mph over the speed limit, 101 were for driving 16–20 over the speed limit, and 170 were for driving 11–15 mph over the speed limit.

In total, her citations amounted to $83,100 in unpaid fines, penalties, and fees.

The District filed another lawsuit against Andrea Reid, of Silver Spring. The state's attorney's office said she was issued 206 citations for alleged traffic violations, totaling $56,010 in unpaid fines.

164 of the fines were for excessive speeding, and 21 were for running red lights in D.C.

Terrell Jenkins, of Brentwood, received 102 traffic citations, 75 of which were for speeding. He is accused of failing to pay $33,432 in traffic fines.

The lawsuits were filed under the STEER Act, which enables the OAG to hold individuals accountable for violating traffic laws even if they do not live in the District.

"These STEER Act lawsuits are part of our continued commitment to putting an end to drivers speeding through our city, ignoring our laws and putting people's lives at risk," Attorney General Schwalb said. "Deaths from traffic crashes have reached historically high levels in recent years, and holding lawless drivers accountable is essential to reversing that trend."

Maryland cracks down on reckless driving

In Maryland, lawmakers have continued to crack down on reckless driving offenses.

The Sergeant Patrick Kepp Act, signed into law by Governor Wes Moore in May 2025, significantly strengthens penalties for reckless, negligent, and aggressive driving.

The measure adjusts Maryland's driver point system, assigning 2 points for negligent driving and 6 points for speeding 30 mph or more over the limit.