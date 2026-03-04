Maryland drivers react to surging gas prices amid war with Iran

As the war with Iran rages on, drivers in Maryland and across the country are feeling the pain at the gas pumps.

The average price of gas in Maryland is $3.11 per gallon, as of Wednesday, up six cents from Tuesday, and 13 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

Just a month ago, the average gas price in Maryland was at $2.99 per gallon.

However, many on social media said their gas stations had gas prices increase by as much as 40 cents per gallon this week.

"Up 30 cents, more like it," said David Mac. "I drive for a living. It means about 100 more a week."

"Up 40 cents in two days in Jarrettsville, Bel Air, Cockeysville," said Debbie Litchfield.

"Went up 40 cents in Linthicum area," added Larry Shearer.

The average cost nationwide for gas jumped to $3.19 on Wednesday, which had been at $3.11 on Tuesday. Last year at this time, the national average for gas was $3.09.

Prices could climb by as high as 30 cents per gallon by the end of the week, according to Gasbuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan.

"The war is going to make them skyrocketed even more," said Madeline Simms, a social media commenter.

Why are gas prices soaring?

Prices at the gas pumps are being impacted with oil prices surging amid disruptions to global shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically vital waterway that connects to the Persian Gulf that handles 20% of the world's oil supply.

Joshua Shifrinson, who teaches international policy at the University of Maryland, said the route has virtually shut down because some of Iran's retaliatory attacks have been aimed at oil vessels, which means Americans should brace for higher prices at the pump.

"There still may be enough supply, but we're gonna see markets speculate on this and that's going to cause the price of gas and heating oil in the U.S. to grow," Shifrinson said.