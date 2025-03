Sponsored and provided by LifeBridge Health

Dr. Fotis Souslian is a neurosurgeon and spine surgeon.

In this ASK A DOC, Dr. Souslian shares common misdiagnoses, what to look for and how to prevent the risk of lower back pain and sacroiliac joint pain.

The ASK A DOC series is part of WJZ's partnership with LifeBridge Health. See more from the series HERE.