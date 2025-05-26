Man, woman dead after shooting in Baltimore on Memorial Day

A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in West Baltimore on Memorial Day, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:23 a.m. for reported gunshots.

Once on the scene, officers found a 27-year-old man and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to officers.

Anyone with information can call Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Historic drop in Baltimore crime

Baltimore has seen a historic drop in crime over the past year. As of May 26, there have been 126 non-fatal shootings reported in 2025 and 159 in 2024, a 20.7% drop in the past year, according to data from Baltimore Police.

The city reported its lowest number of monthly homicides in April with five cases.

In the Upton neighborhood, where the Memorial Day shooting occurred, a total of six homicides were reported in the past 12 months, according to WJZ's Gun Violence Tracker. Data indicates a 21% drop in homicides from 2023 to 2024.

Across the city, homicides are down 31% and nonfatal shootings are down 27% between May 2023 and May 2024, according to data from the mayor's office.

Federal funding cuts could impact progress in Baltimore

In late April, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott raised concerns about how federal funding cuts could hinder Baltimore's progress in reducing crime.

The mayor criticized the Trump administration for making cuts to safety grants that support crime reduction efforts and provide resources for victims of crime.

Scott further called for the administration to reverse the nearly $200 million in cuts, saying they impact law enforcement, victims of crime and community partners that work to reduce gun violence.