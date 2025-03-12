Maryland disability advocates press lawmakers to pass bill helping those with mobility challenges

Maryland disability advocates are pushing for lawmakers to pass a bill that would require insurance coverage for people who have mobility impairments.

The Orthotics bill would require insurance to cover the cost of orthotic devices.

However, time is running out with the approaching Crossover Day, which is the deadline to determine whether the bill advances.

Advocates say two medical orthoses are necessary for people with disabilities to live a fulfilling and active life. But insurance typically only covers one brace for everyday use.

A group of advocates, led by Maryland veteran and Paralympian John-Edward Heath, are leading the fight to change that. Crossover Day is March 17.

"We're in a deficit, there's a lot of changes going on federally," Heath said. "So we're trying to figure out whether our bill is going to be able to pass or if we're going to have to try again next year."

In 2024, Heath led the group that called on Maryland lawmakers to pass the "So Everybody Can Move Act," which requires the Maryland medical assistance program and state commercial plans to cover prosthetics designed for physical activities, including running, biking, or swimming.

Why two braces are necessary

Maryland resident Matthew Mitchell said orthoses gave him his life back after he had a devastating spinal injury and nerve damage following a 35-foot fall off a roof.

"I woke up in a hospital, completely unable to move my left leg," Mitchell said.

At 23 years old, Mitchell was using a cane and was only able to walk about 25 yards.

He made significant progress working with Annapolis-based orthotist Charlie Kelly, who set him up with a custom brace. He eventually upgraded Mitchell to another brace allowing him to walk and hike long distances.

"This brace is important for the ability to push off and actually train my foot on how to walk," said Mitchell. "They're both necessary."

Kelly said his patients deserve to see the bill become law.

"Putting this into law would allow us as clinicians to be able to address those situational needs of patients so they can live a full and productive life," Kelly said.