Maryland deputy kills fugitive while serving warrant in Gaithersburg

BALTIMORE -- A Montgomery County deputy shot and killed a fugitive Wednesday while serving a warrant for the man's arrest at a Gaithersburg home, authorities said.

The deadly shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. when the deputy, who is assigned to a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, was executing an arrest warrant at a home on Garth Terrace.

At some point during the raid, the deputy opened fire, fatally wounding the wanted man and injuring a second man, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General said Thursday.

The second man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not clear Thursday.

Additional details such as the fugitive's identity, the charges he was wanted on and the deputy's identity were not immediately released.

The FBI's Baltimore division is investigating the shooting because of the deputy's assignment to the federal task force and a separate investigation is being conducted by the state.

Once the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division has completed its investigation, it will submit a report to prosecutors to see if charges are appropriate.

Formed in response to recent police reforms, the Independent Investigations Division is tasked with investigating all deaths of civilians at the hands of law enforcement in Maryland.