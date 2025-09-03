Maryland woman turns herself in to Delaware police after fatal hit-and-run

A Maryland woman turned herself in to police in Delaware after being accused of killing a pedestrian during a hit-and-run, according to Dover Police.

Aaliyah Graves, 24, of Chestertown, Maryland, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, vehicle theft and driving without a valid license, officers said.

The crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 31, when Graves allegedly hit a pedestrian with her vehicle in the 200 block of North DuPont Highway, police said.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Barbara Benson, died from her injuries at the scene, according to officers.

An investigation revealed that Benson was hit by a Toyota that was going southbound on North DuPont in the right lane. The vehicle did not stop, officers said.

Police were able to identify Graves, and her vehicle was later found in Worton, Maryland. A warrant was then issued for her arrest, according to police.

On Monday, Sept. 1, police said Graves turned herself in and was sent to the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution.

Delaware crash deaths

According to data from Delaware's Office of Highway Safety, traffic fatalities declined by nearly 26% in the past year.

There were 84 traffic deaths in 2024, and 62 deaths have been reported so far in 2025, as of August 20.

Of the 2024 fatalities, 16 involved pedestrians, data shows. So far in 2025, 17 of the 62 traffic deaths involved pedestrians.